Revanth Reddy to be chief minister? Kharge to declare pick on Dec 5

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to announce the party’s choice for the chief minister’s on Tuesday at an AICC meeting. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is said to be the front-runner for the post On Monday, Congress Legislative Party, the body of all the 64 candidates who won the November 30 Assembly elections, authorised the party high command to choose the next chief minister.

The one-line resolution passed unanimously by the newly-elected MLAs authorises Kharge to appoint the CLP leader. The resolution also thanked CPP president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all others who campaigned for them during the recent elections.

The resolution was moved by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, the front-runner for the chief minister’s post, and seconded by senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Dansari Anasuya, K Premsagar Rao, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Vedma Bojju.

According to sources, the CLP meeting was scheduled to start at 9.30 am but was delayed as the senior leaders confabulated with AICC observer and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. They are believed to have assured the AICC observers that they would abide by the Congress high command’s decision come what may, but wanted the party to protect the interests of all sections of society that voted for the party candidates.

AICC observers Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan, and KJ George held one-on-one meetings with the elected MLAs taking their opinions. The sources said that a majority of the MLAs had no objections to anyone being named the CLP leader.

The sources said that while naming the CLP leader, the high command may also announce the names of more than one deputy chief minister.

Speaking to the media later, Shivakumar said that the resolution will be sent to the AICC president for a decision.

Later in the day, the AICC summoned its observers to Delhi where they are expected to meet Kharge.

Meanwhile, all the 64 newly-elected MLAs continued to stay at a private hotel at Gachibowli. It is speculated the MLAs may be shifted to Karnataka if there is a delay in the Congress high command deciding on the chief minister’s post.

Third Assembly of Telangana state notified:

The gazette notification has been issued for the formation new Legislative Assembly after Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the list of 119 newly-elected MLAs. Earlier, a Raj Bhavan communique said that as resolved by the Council of Ministers, the Governor has dissolved the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana with immediate effect.

