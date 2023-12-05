Home States Telangana

SCR cancels several trains on AP, TN routes

The SCR has also announced partial cancellation of trains to avoid Arakkonam, Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and Renigunta railway stations.

Published: 05th December 2023 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains in view of cyclone Michaung. The cancelled trains have been diverted by skipping stops in and around Chennai.

Train services from Madurai to Hazarat Nizamuddin (12651), Tiruchchirappalli to Howrah (12664), Visakhapatnam to Tirupati (08583) on December 4, and Tirupati to Visakhapatnam (08584) on December 5, stand cancelled. Similarly, the train from Kacheguda to Chengalpattu (17652) and Chengalpattu to Kacheguda (17651) has been cancelled.

The SCR has also announced partial cancellation of trains to avoid Arakkonam, Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and Renigunta railway stations.

Meanwhile, the SCR has diverted train services via Gudur, Renigunta and Villupuram to avoid stops at Tambaram, Tiruvallur, Sullurupeta, Egmore, Nayadupeta, Perambur and MGR Chennai Central railway stations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Trains cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp