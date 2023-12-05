SCR cancels several trains on AP, TN routes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains in view of cyclone Michaung. The cancelled trains have been diverted by skipping stops in and around Chennai.

Train services from Madurai to Hazarat Nizamuddin (12651), Tiruchchirappalli to Howrah (12664), Visakhapatnam to Tirupati (08583) on December 4, and Tirupati to Visakhapatnam (08584) on December 5, stand cancelled. Similarly, the train from Kacheguda to Chengalpattu (17652) and Chengalpattu to Kacheguda (17651) has been cancelled.

The SCR has also announced partial cancellation of trains to avoid Arakkonam, Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and Renigunta railway stations.

Meanwhile, the SCR has diverted train services via Gudur, Renigunta and Villupuram to avoid stops at Tambaram, Tiruvallur, Sullurupeta, Egmore, Nayadupeta, Perambur and MGR Chennai Central railway stations.

