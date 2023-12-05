Home States Telangana

We will come back stronger for LS polls: G Kishan Reddy

He also said that their vote share was increased by 100 per cent unlike Congress and BRS and will further improve their performance in the next Lok Sabha elections. 

Published: 05th December 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

FILE - Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that their fight in the assembly elections has benefited the Congress party in the assembly elections, BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that they will review results of the assembly elections at all levels and rectify the mistakes made in the elections. He also said that their vote share was increased by 100 per cent unlike Congress and BRS and will further improve their performance in the next Lok Sabha elections. 

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress and the BRS tried to influence the results of the elections with money. He said that they have lost the assembly elections in the state due to the impact of Karnataka assembly elections, and mudslinging by BRS, Congress, and AIMIM. He, however, said that the people are with the BJP and they have assured to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

Claiming that the BJP has secured even more seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has won the election with a borderline majority. He said that although they have won eight seats in the state, they got a moral boost by winning 80 seats.

Commending BJP’s Kamareddy contestant K Venkat Ramana Reddy, the union minister said that his party has decimated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and another Chief Minister probable in the election. He said that they will play a crucial role as an opposition party in the assembly, raising the voice of the people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assembly polls BJP G Kishan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp