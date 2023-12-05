We will come back stronger for LS polls: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that their fight in the assembly elections has benefited the Congress party in the assembly elections, BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that they will review results of the assembly elections at all levels and rectify the mistakes made in the elections. He also said that their vote share was increased by 100 per cent unlike Congress and BRS and will further improve their performance in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress and the BRS tried to influence the results of the elections with money. He said that they have lost the assembly elections in the state due to the impact of Karnataka assembly elections, and mudslinging by BRS, Congress, and AIMIM. He, however, said that the people are with the BJP and they have assured to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

Claiming that the BJP has secured even more seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has won the election with a borderline majority. He said that although they have won eight seats in the state, they got a moral boost by winning 80 seats.

Commending BJP’s Kamareddy contestant K Venkat Ramana Reddy, the union minister said that his party has decimated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and another Chief Minister probable in the election. He said that they will play a crucial role as an opposition party in the assembly, raising the voice of the people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Stating that their fight in the assembly elections has benefited the Congress party in the assembly elections, BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that they will review results of the assembly elections at all levels and rectify the mistakes made in the elections. He also said that their vote share was increased by 100 per cent unlike Congress and BRS and will further improve their performance in the next Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress and the BRS tried to influence the results of the elections with money. He said that they have lost the assembly elections in the state due to the impact of Karnataka assembly elections, and mudslinging by BRS, Congress, and AIMIM. He, however, said that the people are with the BJP and they have assured to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well. Claiming that the BJP has secured even more seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has won the election with a borderline majority. He said that although they have won eight seats in the state, they got a moral boost by winning 80 seats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Commending BJP’s Kamareddy contestant K Venkat Ramana Reddy, the union minister said that his party has decimated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and another Chief Minister probable in the election. He said that they will play a crucial role as an opposition party in the assembly, raising the voice of the people. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp