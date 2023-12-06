Bureaucrats prepare for churn under new regime in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Revanth Reddy-led government set to be in place on Thursday, several IAS, IPS and IFS officers who have been in key positions are waiting for the inevitable to happen. Those who are in focal positions are going to be relegated to the background and those who have been languishing in the wilderness would come into the limelight.

The new government is expected to axe those against whom several Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, have been levelling serious allegations of toeing the line of their BRS bosses rather than upholding the law.

Among IAS officials, about eight to 10 officers are ready with their bag and baggage to move out as the Congress leaders, who had a running feud with them, are raring to act against them. They are now reconciled to their next phase of working in the loop line.

Also, it is time now for those officers who had been side-lined by the BRS government to come out and enjoy a breath of fresh breeze of change. After a long wait, they are preparing to don new roles in the Congress government.

The district collectors are now certain that there would be a great churn. They are preparing psychologically to move out of their prime positions. They think it is only a matter of time before they are asked to move over.

Apart from them, several principal secretaries and special chief secretaries, who have been in their present positions for more than seven to eight years, are also expecting the axe to fall on them.Immediately after the Cabinet is in place, the new ministers are expected to handpick officers known to them to run their departments. The chief minister too would choose his officers for the CMO.

Already, IPS officers who have the necessary seniority to become the DGP or the chief of the intelligence department or the chief of the special intelligence bureau, that of counter-intelligence, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners have stepped up their efforts to be in the good books of the chief minister-designate. The Indian Forest Service officers also expect a churn in the Forest Department as a new team will soon be in place.

