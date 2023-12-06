Home States Telangana

Cong, BRS colluded to defeat Bandi, finds BJP

This being is attributed to the Congress candidate keeping a low profile in the last three of the campaign.

Published: 06th December 2023

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Even as political observers are wondering as to how a popular leader like Bandi Sanjay lost the election in Karimnagar, the BJP leaders held a review to analyse the reasons behind the party general secretary’s defeat.

After analysing booth-wise results in the Karimnagar Assembly segment, they came to the conclusion that the Congress candidate colluded with his BRS counterpart, leading to the minority voters playing a key role in Bandi Sanjay’s defeat.  

Apart from this, use of money and alcohol as voter inducements by the rival candidate also contributed to Sanjay’s defeat, the BJP leaders found during their analysis.

Their analysis also concluded that out of 390 polling stations, Sanjay secured more votes than BRS’ winning candidate Gangula Kamalakar in 200 stations while the latter polled votes in 186 stations.

Interestingly, Kamalakar secured votes in the areas where Congress candidate P Srinivas has a stronghold. This being is attributed to the Congress candidate keeping a low profile in the last three of the campaign.

The BJP leaders believe this ‘tactics’ by the Congress helped the BRS candidate to win the seat for the third consecutive time. Around 90 per cent of 60,000 minority voters believed to have voted for Kamalakar.

