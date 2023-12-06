Economic offences up 27% in Telangana, 24% in Hyderabad

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana registered the second highest number of economic offences related to documents and property in 2022, second to only Rajasthan, according to the recently published National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

With over 26,321 cases reported in 2022, the state saw a 27% increase in economic offences as compared to the reported 20,759 cases in 2021. Most of the reported 25,729 cases fall under categories of forgery, cheating and fraud. Notably, over 51% of these cases were chargesheeted.

In Hyderabad alone, over 6,000 cases of economic offences were registered in 2022, which is a 24% increase in cases as compared to the previous year. The NCRB report shows that eight individuals across Telangana lost somewhere between Rs 10 and Rs 25 crore in forgery cases in 2022. Meanwhile, over 10,000 individuals reported losing less than Rs 1 lakh by way of cheating and fraud.

Combined with the 13,627 pending cases in the same category from 2021 and 180 reopened cases, the police had to investigate over 40,000 cases of economic offences in 2022. In relation to these cases, more than 1,500 individuals were convicted by the end of the year.

