Home States Telangana

Fake nativity certificate: Telangana HC orders disciplinary action

The proceedings were part of a writ plea filed by Singotam Vennela, challenging the decision of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which denied admission to the candidate.

Published: 06th December 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations provided by the mandal revenue inspector and tahsildar of Alampur mandal. The officials are under scrutiny for their alleged role in issuing a false residential certificate in favour of a candidate seeking admission to a medical college in Telangana.

The proceedings were part of a writ plea filed by Singotam Vennela, challenging the decision of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which denied admission to the candidate. The bench discovered that the petitioner had completed her education in Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the validity of the nativity certificate that showed her as a resident of Telangana.

The bench questioned the tahsildar, who claimed that the responsibility rested with the mandal revenue inspector. Unconvinced by their explanations, the court described the responses provided in the counter affidavit as “far from satisfactory.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alampur mandal false residential certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp