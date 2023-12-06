Fake nativity certificate: Telangana HC orders disciplinary action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations provided by the mandal revenue inspector and tahsildar of Alampur mandal. The officials are under scrutiny for their alleged role in issuing a false residential certificate in favour of a candidate seeking admission to a medical college in Telangana.

The proceedings were part of a writ plea filed by Singotam Vennela, challenging the decision of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which denied admission to the candidate. The bench discovered that the petitioner had completed her education in Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the validity of the nativity certificate that showed her as a resident of Telangana.

The bench questioned the tahsildar, who claimed that the responsibility rested with the mandal revenue inspector. Unconvinced by their explanations, the court described the responses provided in the counter affidavit as “far from satisfactory.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations provided by the mandal revenue inspector and tahsildar of Alampur mandal. The officials are under scrutiny for their alleged role in issuing a false residential certificate in favour of a candidate seeking admission to a medical college in Telangana. The proceedings were part of a writ plea filed by Singotam Vennela, challenging the decision of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which denied admission to the candidate. The bench discovered that the petitioner had completed her education in Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the validity of the nativity certificate that showed her as a resident of Telangana. The bench questioned the tahsildar, who claimed that the responsibility rested with the mandal revenue inspector. Unconvinced by their explanations, the court described the responses provided in the counter affidavit as “far from satisfactory.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp