Irrigation project oustees pin hopes on Congress govt to resolve issues

SIDDIPET: The oustees of Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Gouravelli projects are hopeful that their long-pending issues will be resolved as the leaders who participated in their struggle for justice will now be in the government, holding key positions.

Earlier, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who is now the chief minister-designate, supported the agitation by the Mallannasagar oustees, who were demanding compensation under the Land Acquisition Act 2013, and also led a 24-hour deeksha on behalf of the farmers in Etigadda Kistapur, a submergence village.

Former deputy chief minister from Medak district, Damodar Rajanarsimha, also supported the agitating farmers and supported them financially to continue their struggle. The Andole MLA is expected to be given an important portfolio in Revanth’s cabinet.

Hayatuddin, who led the Mallannasagar agitation, said the oustees are planning to make a representation to the new government by submitting the pending bills and raising other issues after the swearing-in of the chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues.The Kondapochamma reservoir oustees too are planning to take their problems to the notice of the two leaders.

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who began the Mallannasagar project three years ago, said that Rs 100 crore would be released to solve the problems of the displaced people from which compensation would be paid to the farmers. But till now the funds have not been released. Many of the oustees claim that they have not received open plots and R&R packages. Chandra, a farmer, said that open plots and R&R packages should also be given to those who lost lands, houses and other properties to the Kondapochamma reservoir.

Ponnam’s promise to Gouravelli oustees

Meanwhile, the problem of farmers who cultivate in fields which will be sumerged under the Gouravelli reservoir in Husnabad constituency is also severe. They said even though R&R colonies are being built and double-bedroom houses are being provided to the submergence villages under Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoir, the government has completely neglected the oustees of Gouravelli.

Ponnam Prabhakar, who contested successfully from Husnabad as a Congress candidate, has promised to solve the problems of the displaced people.Gudatipally sarpanch Baddam Rajireddy said the double-bedroom houses should be built for the oustees of the village, the package should be given to 18-year-old girls and compensation should be paid to those who sacrificed their houses and plots for the project.Rajireddy expressed confidence that Prabhakar, who is fully aware of their problems, will solve them. “We have to wait to see how soon the Congress government will solve our problems,” he said.

