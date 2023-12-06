IT job aspirants look to new Telangana government’s support

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Among thousands of job aspirants who are waiting with optimism for the Congress leaders to take over the reins of Telangana are around 3,000 youngsters, who were promised employment opportunities at the Nalgonda IT Tower.

These youth, in fact, attended written tests as well as interviews, hoping to land jobs in the companies that where set up in the IT Tower, which was inaugurated amidst much fanfare on October 2 by the former IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The previous government constructed the IT Tower with a cost of Rs 400 crore. About 14 IT companies came forward to establish their offices in 1,70,849 sqft space, across G+5 floors.

As the companies promised to provide 1,200 jobs, the district administration conducted a job mela, in which 3,000 unemployed youth participated. After conducting the written tests and interviews, these firms selected 300 in the first phase.

But to their dismay and to that of other job aspirants, none of these companies started functioning. It may be mentioned here that the former IT minister had informed during the inaugural ceremony that these firms will start functioning from November 1.

The 300 youngsters who received their appointment letters are now hoping that the Congress government will appropriate action so that they can get employment at the earliest in the IT Tower.

