Lecturers, RTC, revenue staff celebrate end of ‘dictatorial’ rule in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Leaders of revenue, RTC and lecturers associations on Tuesday said that the “dictatorial” rule has ended in Telangana and the employees now have the freedom to discharge their duties with responsibility. They hoped that the new government would be employee-friendly.

Speaking to reporters, Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association president P Madhusudhan Reddy, Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy, RTC employees leader E Ashwathama Reddy and others hoped that the new government would not be vindictive towards employees.

“With the defeat of BRS, I got freedom. I have started using voice calls and I have stopped using WhatsApp calls,” Madhusudhan Reddy said. He dismissed the BRS government’s claims that the government employees were getting “highest” salaries. “The payment of salaries was 31 per cent of revenue expenditure in Telangana. In Punjab, it is 50 per cent,” he said.

“For every one lakh population, there are 920.01 employees in Telangana, whereas it was around 1,500 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states. In the government sector, there are over one lakh vacant posts. Around 50,000 teacher posts are also lying vacant,” he said. Lacchi Reddy said that Dharani was the main reason for the defeat of the BRS in the elections.

Alleged that a few leaders of employee unions behaved like “dogs at the farmhouse”, Ashwathama Reddy said that there is a need for all the employees associations to come together to form a joint action committee of employees.

He said that while supporting the new government, they would also raise the demands of the employees. The government employees would now come out of fear and put forth their demands without any hesitation, he added. The leaders alleged that the BRS government interfered in employees affairs, divided every union and threatened them.

