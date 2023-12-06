Telangana: Jagga Reddy hands over Rs 1.5 L to disabled man

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, handed over financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh to a person who lost both legs due to an electricity shock. During his recent campaign, when Jagga Reddy visited Nizampur village in Sadasivapet mandal on the advice of local leaders, he met Raju, who shared the experience of losing both legs due to an electric shock.

Raju said his wife supports the family by sewing at home. Later, Raju’s wife said that having a new sewing machine would contribute to their livelihood by allowing her to sew clothes. In response, Jagga Reddy had assured the family of financial assistance covering medical expenses, sewing machines, and other necessities.

However, due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force, the former MLA and Congress candidate from Sangareddy explained that he would fulfil his commitment and provide financial aid after the election. True to his promise, Jagga Reddy delegated the responsibility to his wife, DCC president T Nirmala and son Bharat, who visited Nizampet on Tuesday. On behalf of Jagga Reddy, they handed over Rs 1,50,000 in financial assistance to Raju and his family members.

