Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy, who was named as the new chief minister of the state, arrives, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telangana's chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday.

He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.

The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.

The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

