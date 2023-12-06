Home States Telangana

TSRTC starts CIS project, aims for better services 

As per V C Sajjanar, managing director of TSRTC, the ERP project was implemented in a record span of 10 months.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar launches the CIS Project at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to improve operational efficiency and provide enhanced services to passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has initiated the Centralised Integrated Solution (CIS) project, a state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, on Tuesday.

Key features of the CIS project include streamlining of all human resources functions from recruitment to retirement, centralisation of payroll management, digitalisation of core finance functions, including accounts receivables, account payables, general ledger, fixed assets, GST and integration of these modules with other modules and systems for faster and accurate information flow and decision making.

In addition, the project will provide increased visibility and efficiency in procurement of materials, stocking, distribution, and scrapping; process improvement for maintenance activities at depots, zonal workshops among others. The project was completed in collaboration with Nalsoft Private Limited. As per V C Sajjanar, managing director of TSRTC, the ERP project was implemented in a record span of 10 months.

Nalluri Venkat of Nalsoft emphasised the project’s significance as the first of its kind in Indian State Transport Undertakings. Stating that no organisation can progress without leveraging technology in its day-to-day activities, Y N V Trinadha Babu of Hansa Equity Partners said that it is a good result that TSRTC is progressing by overcoming many hurdles.

