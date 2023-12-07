After bumper rains, crops damaged across State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KHAMMAM / HANAMKONDA / KARIMNAGAR : Following Cyclone Michaung’s landfall in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, numerous regions in Telangana experienced substantial rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The relentless rainfall damaged paddy, chilli, cotton and other crops across the state. However, meteorologists predict clear skies for the rest of the week.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Bhadradri Kothagudem witnessed record downpours with Aswaraopet receiving 310.5 mm of rainfall — the highest in the state — till Wednesday morning. Maddukura in the same district received 308.3 mm of rainfall. Several parts of the Khammam district also witnessed very heavy rainfall in the same period.

The depression over northeast Telangana has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, said in a press release on Wednesday. Low-level northerlies continue to prevail over the state, it added.

However, since Wednesday morning, the amount of rainfall has reduced with the Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording the highest rainfall recorded at 19.5 mm. The Medak district recorded the day’s lowest temperature at 17.8°C while Mahbubnagar saw the highest temperature at 30°C.

While light to moderate rain will be witnessed in isolated areas on Thursday, dry weather is likely to prevail in the state for the rest of the week. Hyderabad is likely to see partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 20°C, respectively.

A farmer shows his damaged crops in Tirumalakunta village of Aswaraopet mandal

Two killed in Khammam dist

Heavy rains since Tuesday morning have disrupted normal life in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, causing significant damage to crops in many areas. It has also led to the death of a couple, 45-year-old Nukatotti Pulla Rao and his 35-year-old wife Lakshmi, after a wall of their house at Cheruvu Madaram, Nellakondapalli mandal in Khammam district, caved in while they were sleeping.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MLA-elect from Palair, extended financial assistance of `1 lakh to the victims’ family through Congress leader T Dayakar Reddy. He assured them that the Congress would provide support in various aspects and that all impoverished people would receive housing under the new government.

Water levels in tanks, streams, Godavari river, and Munneru and Kinnerasani projects have risen. The water level at Kinnerasani stands at 404 feet out of the maximum of 407 feet. Officials are releasing water at 8,000 cusecs by lifting two gates. The water level at the Godavari river is expected to cross the 10-foot flood mark while the Taliperu project’s water levels are also on the rise.

Extensive damage to crops has been reported across erstwhile Khammam district, particularly in Karakagudem, Allapalli and Gundala mandals.

K Narayana, a farmer from Julurpad, said that the paddy crop that he had harvested was damaged due to the rains. N Raja Rao, another farmer in Enkoor mandal, said, “I cultivated paddy on five acres, but the crop was damaged because of heavy rains and winds.”

Representatives from the Telangana Rythu Sangham visited the affected farmlands in Wyra mandal on Wednesday and demanded governmental intervention. The organisation’s district president, B Rambabu, urged the government to conduct an assessment of the extent of crop losses and provide `25,000 per acre as compensation for the damaged crops.

maize crop uprooted in Tirumalakunta

Lower-than-expected yield

Continuous rains have damaged cotton crops in Narsampet, Mahabubabad and Bhupalapally of the erstwhile Warangal district, forcing some farmers to store the harvest inside their residences.

Data obtained from agriculture officials revealed that in the Warangal district, farmers cultivated cotton on 1,22,000 acres, on 95,000 acres in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and on 82,000 acres in the Hanamkonda district.

Unfavourable weather conditions have already hindered the growth of cotton, resulting in lower-than-expected yields, especially for farmers in Mulugu, Narsampet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Hanamkonda, said officials, adding that over the past three days, Cyclone Michaung has further affected the remaining cotton with plants falling due to heavy winds.

Meanwhile, cotton prices continue to fluctuate and as a result, sales have dropped in Enumamula, one of Asia’s largest agricultural markets, with many farmers holding back their produce in anticipation of higher prices.

According to data accessed by TNIE, 1,200 bags containing 600 quintals of cotton produce were brought to the market on Wednesday. Authorities have implemented measures to ensure the purchase of crops from farmers.

Damp paddy affects purchase

The impact of the cyclone is still being felt in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, with a steady drizzle persisting throughout the Wednesday morning. This relentless rainfall has posed several challenges for farmers, particularly in areas where heaps of paddy crop meant for sale have become damp. Authorities have speeded up the procurement process, but untimely rains are causing difficulties for the farmers.

In the Jagtial district, similar issues are arising as paddy in various locations is getting wet. Farmers are scrambling to protect their harvest by covering them with tarpaulin sheets to shield them from the persistent rain. The drop in temperature has led to concerns about health, with people experiencing cold and cough-like symptoms choosing to stay indoors.

Low-level northerlies continue to prevail over the state, it added. However, since Wednesday morning, the amount of rainfall has reduced with the Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording the highest rainfall recorded at 19.5 mm. The Medak district recorded the day's lowest temperature at 17.8°C while Mahbubnagar saw the highest temperature at 30°C. While light to moderate rain will be witnessed in isolated areas on Thursday, dry weather is likely to prevail in the state for the rest of the week. Hyderabad is likely to see partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 20°C, respectively. A farmer shows his damaged crops in Tirumalakunta village of Aswaraopet mandal Two killed in Khammam dist Heavy rains since Tuesday morning have disrupted normal life in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, causing significant damage to crops in many areas. 