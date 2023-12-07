As CM, Revanth may sign six guarantees file first

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: A Revanth Reddy is likely to affix his first signature as chief minister to files pertaining to providing financial benefits such as pensions to the families of Telangana martyrs, implementation of the six guarantees, and providing employment to a differently-abled woman.

It is also speculated that Revanth will sign the file on six guarantees first. Revanth will be following the precedent set by the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004 whose first signature as chief minister was on the file providing free power to farmers. Just before the elections, Revanth promised to provide a job to a differently-abled woman (a person of short stature) Rajini.

Revanth signed the guarantee card to Rajini when she visited him at Gandhi Bhavan. During the election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised that the six guarantees —Mahalakshmi scheme, Indiramma Indlu, Rythu Bharosa, Yuva Vikasam, Gruha Lakshmi and Cheyutha — will be implemented the day the Congress Cabinet takes office.

The Mahalakshmi scheme entails monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for the woman head of the household, free bus travel for women statewide and LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500. Rythu Bharosa promises Rs 15,000 per year for farmers, including tenant farmers, along with Rs 12,000 for farm labourers, and a Rs 500 bonus for paddy crops.

Yuva Vikasam encompasses the provision of Vidya Bharosa cards worth Rs 5 lakh for students, including undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with the establishment of a Telangana International School in every mandal.

The Indiramma Indlu scheme aims to provide housing plots to the landless and Rs 5 lakh for construction to those without their own homes, as well as 250 sq yd of land for all Telangana movement activists. Gruha Jyothi promises free electricity for up to 200 units of usage for every household. The Cheyutha scheme commits to providing a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to the elderly and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh in the form of the Rajiv Aarogyasri.

Rajini's Gaurantee card:

Just before the elections, Revanth promised to provide a job to a differently-abled woman Rajini. He signed the guarantee card for Rajini when she visited him at Gandhi Bhavan.

Three seperate dias to accomodate dignitaries:

In preparation for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and council of ministers, the Congress is setting up three separate dais to accommodate key dignitaries. The CM, the council of ministers and members of TPCC Political Affairs Committee will be sitting on the first dias. The second podium is allocated exclusively for AICC leaders. Notable figures who are expected to occupy this space include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal. The third dias is designated for former ministers, ex-MLAs, and other influential leaders within the TPCC.

Cong letter to Guv TPCC working president:

Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and other leaders handed over a letter to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, stating that all the 64 Congress MLAs elected Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy as leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP). They also requested the Raj Bhavan to make necessary arrangements for the swearing in ceremony of Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Thursday.

Elaborate arrangements

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, meanwhile, instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister designate A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Thursday. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials on the arrangements to be made for the ceremony. DGP Ravi Gupta, CP Hyderabad Sandeep Shandliya and other officials were present at the meeting.

