BRS will surely make a comeback under KCR’s leadership, says KTR

The BRS will fight on behalf of the people to ensure that the Congress implements all the schemes it promised to the people of Telangana, he said.

Published: 07th December 2023

KT Rama Rao

BRS working president K T Rama Rao (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Thanking the people of Sircilla for re-electing him with a thumping majority in the just-concluded Assembly elections, BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao said that the pink party will make a comeback under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Interacting with the party activists and leaders in Sircilla on Wednesday, he said: “Don’t worry about the BRS defeat in the elections. Victory and defeat are part and parcel of life and politics. We have to accept both with equanimity.” 

“This defeat is just a temporary break. The BRS will surely make a comeback under the able leadership of KCR. For now, we will play the role of a constructive opposition and raise people’s issues in the Assembly,” he added. 

Earlier in the day, he garlanded to a portrait of Dr Ambedkar. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The BRS will fight on behalf of the people to ensure that the Congress implements all the schemes it promised to the people of Telangana

