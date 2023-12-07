Home States Telangana

Chintamadaka villagers wait two hours to meet KCR

The villagers had to wait for almost two hours before the security personnel received KCR’s nod to let the villagers reach his farmhouse.

Villagers wait so long to meet K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Around 550 people from BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native village of Chintamadaka travelled to Erravalli on Wednesday to meet the former chief minister at his farmhouse.

They travelled in nine buses and cars to meet their beloved leader. But they were initially stopped at the checkpost near KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse with security personnel stating that they will not be allowed to proceed further unless they get permission from the former chief minister.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao
greets people from Chintamadaka
village at his Erravalli farmhouse
on Wednesday

The villagers had to wait for almost two hours before the security personnel received KCR’s nod to let the villagers reach his farmhouse.

As the former CM came out to greeted them, the villagers cheered him and raised slogans like ‘long live KCR’. 

With a few BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao, looking on, KCR greeted the sarpanch, MPTC members and the villagers who came to meet him.

After a brief interaction, KCR thanked all of them for coming to meet him, after which the villagers left the farmhouse.

