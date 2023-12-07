Congress MLAs in Delhi to lobby for Cabinet berths   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and ministers, the Congress MLAs who were eyeing Cabinet berths lobbied hard for the posts during a crucial meeting with top AICC leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.

Among the prominent leaders who attended the meeting were AICC observer and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and party’s Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre. The event unfolded amidst heightened suspense over the party high command’s decision on ministerial nominations.

While the official announcement is still pending, several names are in circulation, with Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Dansari Anasuya and D Sridhar Babu emerging as potential candidates for the deputy CM posts.

Later addressing the media, Sridhar Babu described his interactions with the Congress leaders as “just courtesy calls”. He expressed confidence that the Congress would take decisions that will be in the best interests of Telangana people.

Bhatti Vikramarka, on the other hand, evaded queries posted by the media on formation of the new ministry. Promising to provide updates later in the evening, Vikramarka expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their support in the recent elections.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that MLAs and senior leaders such as Damodara Rajanarsimha, Gaddam Vivek, Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha are likely to secure berths in the Cabinet.

