Despite defeat, Jagga hopeful of getting good position in Congress government

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: T Jayaparakash Reddy, who lost the election to the Assembly from his native Sangareddy segment, is hopeful that the party will give him an important position in the government.

Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, endeared himself to the party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s Bharat Jodo Yatra while it was going through Sangareddy district.

In his election campaign, he had urged the people to vote the Congress to power so that he could take up development works in the constituency. As he had desired, the Congress came to power but as bad luck would have it, he failed to retain the Sangareddy seat which he won in 2018 elections.

Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in the constituency, had asked Jagga Reddy what he wanted from the party in return for his service and for being loyal. Jagga Reddy replied that he wanted nothing except love and affection from him. Rahul then told him that he could have loads of it and thanked him for making arrangements for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Jagga Reddy’s supporters believe that Rahul Gandhi will reward him with a good position in the party or in the government. They do not rule out the Congress giving Jagga Reddy a Cabinet post after taking him into the legislative council.

When the BRS retained power in 2018, Jagga Reddy won from Sangareddy. But as he was a Congress legislator, it was alleged that the BRS government had adopted a step-motherly attitude towards the segment and did not release funds for development.

Now, as the BRS candidate won from Sangareddy, the Congress government might not release funds for development works for Sangareddy. If Jagga Reddy gets a Cabinet berth, he could get funds for the constituency, his supporters argue.

