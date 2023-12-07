Nama Nageswara Rao wants TS Assembly seats increased to 153

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao wanted the Union government to implement the provision of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana from 119 to 153 and in Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225.

Participating in the debate on the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao recalled that though the AP Reorganisation Act was passed 10 years ago, the delimitation of Assembly seats was pending till date.

He also pointed that that the Telangana Assembly adopted a resolution in 2017 with a request to the Centre to allow the state government to increase the reservations to SCs and ST. Till now, the request was pending with the Centre, Nageswara Rao said. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Telangana, assured that the Centre would categorise SCs into A, B, C and D. Nama demanded that the committee, which was constituted, for SC categorisation expedite the process.

The BRS MP also wanted the Centre to take up census and see that reservations were implemented for minorities in an uniform manner across the country.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao wanted the Union government to implement the provision of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and increase the number of Assembly seats in Telangana from 119 to 153 and in Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225. Participating in the debate on the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao recalled that though the AP Reorganisation Act was passed 10 years ago, the delimitation of Assembly seats was pending till date. He also pointed that that the Telangana Assembly adopted a resolution in 2017 with a request to the Centre to allow the state government to increase the reservations to SCs and ST. Till now, the request was pending with the Centre, Nageswara Rao said. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Telangana, assured that the Centre would categorise SCs into A, B, C and D. Nama demanded that the committee, which was constituted, for SC categorisation expedite the process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BRS MP also wanted the Centre to take up census and see that reservations were implemented for minorities in an uniform manner across the country. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp