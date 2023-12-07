Home States Telangana

OU student union leaders block vehicle shifting files from Srinivas Goud’s office 

The incident has raised serious concerns among the student community and members of the public, prompting calls for a detailed investigation into the matter. 

Published: 07th December 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana excise minister V Srinivas Goud. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of student union leaders of the Osmania University (OU) allegedly intercepted a vehicle that was transporting files and furniture belonging to former excise minister V Srinivas Goud from his office in Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

The students organised an impromptu dharna demanding an explanation for the alleged illegal transportation of government goods. They accused Srinivas Goud’s men of unlawfully moving official documents and furniture without proper authorisation.

Saifabad police said an investigation will be carried out to determine the reasons behind the transportation of the items. A case will be registered following a thorough inquiry into the incident, they added. 

Osmania University V Srinivas Goud

