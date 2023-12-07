OU student union leaders block vehicle shifting files from Srinivas Goud’s office 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of student union leaders of the Osmania University (OU) allegedly intercepted a vehicle that was transporting files and furniture belonging to former excise minister V Srinivas Goud from his office in Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The students organised an impromptu dharna demanding an explanation for the alleged illegal transportation of government goods. They accused Srinivas Goud’s men of unlawfully moving official documents and furniture without proper authorisation.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the student community and members of the public, prompting calls for a detailed investigation into the matter.

Saifabad police said an investigation will be carried out to determine the reasons behind the transportation of the items. A case will be registered following a thorough inquiry into the incident, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A group of student union leaders of the Osmania University (OU) allegedly intercepted a vehicle that was transporting files and furniture belonging to former excise minister V Srinivas Goud from his office in Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The students organised an impromptu dharna demanding an explanation for the alleged illegal transportation of government goods. They accused Srinivas Goud’s men of unlawfully moving official documents and furniture without proper authorisation. The incident has raised serious concerns among the student community and members of the public, prompting calls for a detailed investigation into the matter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saifabad police said an investigation will be carried out to determine the reasons behind the transportation of the items. A case will be registered following a thorough inquiry into the incident, they added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp