Pushpa actor held for bid to blackmail woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role as Kesava in Pushpa: The Rise, has been apprehended by the Panjagutta police and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly blackmailing and threatening his girlfriend with intimate videos and photos.

The actor was in a relationship with a junior artist and the couple saw frequent arguments. After a temporary separation, they reconciled but eventually broke up again. Sources reveal that during their second break-up, the woman reportedly began seeing a new man.

One day, Jagadeesh reportedly witnessed the couple being intimate in their house and captured videos and pictures. He then used this material to threaten and blackmail his girlfriend.

