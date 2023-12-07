Pushpa actor held for bid to blackmail woman
The actor was in a relationship with a junior artist and the couple saw frequent arguments.
HYDERABAD: Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role as Kesava in Pushpa: The Rise, has been apprehended by the Panjagutta police and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly blackmailing and threatening his girlfriend with intimate videos and photos.
The actor was in a relationship with a junior artist and the couple saw frequent arguments. After a temporary separation, they reconciled but eventually broke up again. Sources reveal that during their second break-up, the woman reportedly began seeing a new man.
One day, Jagadeesh reportedly witnessed the couple being intimate in their house and captured videos and pictures. He then used this material to threaten and blackmail his girlfriend.