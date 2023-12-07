Home States Telangana

Pushpa actor held for bid to blackmail woman

The actor was in a relationship with a junior artist and the couple saw frequent arguments. 

Published: 07th December 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role as Kesava in Pushpa: The Rise, has been apprehended by the Panjagutta police and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly blackmailing and threatening his girlfriend with intimate videos and photos.

The actor was in a relationship with a junior artist and the couple saw frequent arguments. After a temporary separation, they reconciled but eventually broke up again. Sources reveal that during their second break-up, the woman reportedly began seeing a new man.

One day, Jagadeesh reportedly witnessed the couple being intimate in their house and captured videos and pictures. He then used this material to threaten and blackmail his girlfriend. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari Pushpa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp