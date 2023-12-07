Rain hits normal life in Telangana, couple dies in wall collapse

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A couple was killed when a portion of their house collapsed while normal life was disrupted due to the heavy rains that lashed parts of Telangana since Tuesday morning. The rains damaged crops like paddy, cotton, and chilli in many areas.

According to reports, 45-year-old Nukatotti Pulla Rao, and his 35-year-old wife, Lakshmi, were crushed to death while sleeping when the wall of their house caved in, at Cheruvu Madaram, Nellakondapalli mandal in Khammam district.

Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts bore the brunt of the rains induced by Cyclone Michaung that made landfall at Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Aswaraopet and Annapureddypalli received 37.7 mm of rainfall, whereas Dummagudem recorded 29.7 mm.

Water levels in tanks, streams, Godavari and Munneru rivers and the Kinnerasani project have risen. The incessant rains damaged cotton crop in the erstwhile Warangal district.

