Home States Telangana

Rain hits normal life in Telangana, couple dies in wall collapse

Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts bore the brunt of the rains induced by Cyclone Michaung that made landfall at Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Published: 07th December 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Roads in Aswaraopet village in Khammam district resembled rivulets on Wednesday following heavy rains induced by Cyclone Michaung that made landfall on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A couple was killed when a portion of their house collapsed while normal life was disrupted due to the heavy rains that lashed parts of Telangana since Tuesday morning. The rains damaged crops like paddy, cotton, and chilli in many areas. 

According to reports, 45-year-old Nukatotti Pulla Rao, and his 35-year-old wife, Lakshmi, were crushed to death while sleeping when the wall of their house caved in, at Cheruvu Madaram, Nellakondapalli mandal in Khammam district. 

Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts bore the brunt of the rains induced by Cyclone Michaung that made landfall at Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Aswaraopet and Annapureddypalli received 37.7 mm of rainfall, whereas Dummagudem recorded 29.7 mm. 

Water levels in tanks, streams, Godavari and Munneru rivers and the Kinnerasani project have risen. The incessant rains damaged cotton crop in the erstwhile Warangal district. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rains Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp