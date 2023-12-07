Telangana HC dismisses ‘vague’ PIL against Dharani portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by P Indra Prakash, an advocate seeking to declare the failure of the authorities in continuing the registration of agricultural properties through the Dharani portal as illegal, arbitrary and violative of constitutional principles.

Indra Prakash, appearing as a party-in-person, claimed that the Dharani portal, designed for the registration of agricultural properties, had numerous glitches, causing inconvenience to farmers who were forced to resort to the old registration method. He argued that this was a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, as well as a breach of the principles of natural justice.

In response, the Telangana government, represented by its chief secretary, submitted a counter-affidavit stating that the digital platform — dharani.telangana.gov.in — was created in accordance with the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020.

The government highlighted the steps taken to address grievances related to land matters through the Dharani portal and said that it was user-friendly and beneficial through digitalisation in maintaining revenue records.

The government also said that the Dharani registration module was launched in Vikarabad district on a pilot basis in January 2019 and was later extended throughout the state, with the official portal being inaugurated on November 2, 2020. It also mentioned the delegation of powers from joint sub-registrar to tahsildar as per GO 118, dated October 28, 2020.

The bench, in its judgment, found the allegations in the writ petition to be vague and lacking specific instances. It noted that the difficulties faced by farmers were not clearly disclosed, and the prayer in the petition was deemed incomprehensible. The bench concluded that there was no element of public interest involved in the case and dismissed the writ petition.

