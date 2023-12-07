Home States Telangana

Telangana sees 1.88% drop in suicides

Statistically, 7,769 of those who died by suicide were men and the rest were women.

Published: 07th December 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Swethavimala M
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The suicide rate in Telangana witnessed a decline of 1.88% in 2022 when compared to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from the previous year.

In 2021, Telangana was fourth in the country in terms of suicide rate. A year later, the state has managed to go down two spots and has seen a meagre decrease in reported suicide cases, according to the ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2022’ report.

It shows that 9,980 cases of suicide were reported in the state in 2022, down from 10,171 cases in the previous year. In Hyderabad too, suicide cases have decreased from 571 cases in 2021 to 544 cases in 2022.

Statistically, 7,769 of those who died by suicide were men and the rest were women. In 2022, a majority of people killed themselves due to family problems, illness, bankruptcy, marriage-related problems and failure in exams. 

Meanwhile, increased awareness and continuous efforts taken by mental health professionals is slated to be one of the factors towards the reduction in suicide rate. Speaking to TNIE, consultant psychiatrist Dr Daljeet Kaur said, “After the pandemic, a lot of online counselling services have begun. There are also suicide helplines put up by the government and private institutions for people to access in their time of crisis.”

Citing recent incidents of student suicides, Dr Kaur said, “A lot of parents are now coming to psychiatrists along with their children to see if everything is fine. There is an increased awareness and the stigma towards seeking help has slightly reduced.”

reasons listed
Family issues: 5,390
Illness (Physical + Mental): 1,658 + 831
Bankruptcy: 1,163
Marriage issues: 153
Exam failure: 66

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicide rate NCRB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp