Traffic restrictions from 10 am to 5 pm in view of swearing-in-ceremony

Commuters from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.  

Published: 07th December 2023 09:39 AM

Hyderabad traffic

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday said that traffic restrictions will be in place on Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm in view of the swearing-in-ceremony of Anumula Revanth Reddy as chief minister of Telangana state at LB Stadium.Rervanth

Traffic from Public Gardens towards BJR statue will be diverted at A R Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Commuters coming from SBI Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Circle and will be diverted towards Chapel Road. 

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road.  

Commuters from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.  

Junctions to be avoided: Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, Public Gardens, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

