Congress plans Telangana Cabinet expansion to include seniors

By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the swearing-in of 12 ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, discussions have surfaced regarding the remaining Cabinet berths. Sources suggest that a Cabinet expansion is likely after the MLA-elects take their oaths, with the high command working to accommodate prominent leaders, including some defeated candidates.

While Nizamabad and Adilabad don’t have representation in the initial Cabinet, senior party leaders like P Sudharshan Reddy (Bodhan), Premsagar Rao (Mancherial), G Vivek (Chennur) and G Vinod (Bellampalli) expected to be inducted into the Cabinet.

The party sources said the cabinet expansion will take place in the coming days, with leaders from minority communities also expected to be accommodated through an MLC position.

Rumours suggest that Md Shabbir Ali and Md Feroz Khan, who contested from Nizamabad Urban and Nampally Assembly segments, respectively, will be included in the Cabinet, awaiting the approval of the high command and chief minister.

There are also discussions on the absence of a Cabinet berth for Hyderabad since the party didn’t win a single seat in the district.

Meanwhile, MLA-elects from Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts are anticipating induction into the Cabinet. The sources mentioned that Malreddy Rangareddy, the winning candidate from Ibrahimpatnam, and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who won from the Munugode seat, are being considered.

However, they added that only one Cabinet position will be allocated per family. In that case, there is a chance for either Vivek or Vinod from the Venkatswamy family to make it into the Cabinet.

The high command has also decided to appoint senior leaders as the chief whip and other whips in the Assembly, which are equivalent to Cabinet posts. Those expecting a ministry but not fitting into the social or district equations are likely to be accommodated as chief whip.

Senior leaders who have been elected twice may be appointed as one of the six whips.

Additionally, several others are expected to find roles as committee chairpersons as there are six committees in the Assembly. Overall, approximately 25 to 30 leaders are anticipated to have a role in the government.

