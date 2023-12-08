Ex-BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy put on notice for Rs 7 crore rent default

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Government agencies have begun efforts to collect arrears from a mall situated in Armoor, which is known to be owned by the family members of former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

Jeevan Reddy lost to BJP candidate Paidi Rakesh Reddy in the recent Assembly election.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) leased about 7,000 square yards of land in Armoor to Vishwajeet Infra Developers in 2015 for development. The developed land was then given on lease to several business establishments. They constructed a mall named Jeevan Reddy Mall which was given on lease to Reliance and other business organisations.

According to sources, the private organisation has to clear arrears of Rs 7 crore to the TSRTC.TSRTC MD Sajjanar reportedly wrote to the private organisation but it did not respond. On Thursday, the TSRTC made a public announcement that if the dues were not cleared the mall would be sealed.

An official of the corporation said that since the beginning the mall management paid a minimal amount as lease and that too irregularly. The lease amount has never been revised in violation of norms. Meanwhile, the North Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL) disconnected the power supply to the mall. According to NPDCL Armoor divisional engineer Ch Harish Chandra Nayak, the mall management has fallen in arrears to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore.

The power utility officials said that the mall management after promising to clear the dues at Rs 25 lakh per month, failed to repay, forcing them to disconnect the power supply. He said that a monthly bill of the mall is around Rs 20 lakh. New Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised the mall issue during his Armoor visit during Assembly election campaign.

BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned allotting TSRTC bus depot land to a mall. Rakesh Reddy, who contested on the BJP ticket and won from Armoor, also raised the issue during his campaign.

