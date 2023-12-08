LB Stadium witnesses unveiling of ‘Praja Prabhutvam’

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Anumula Revanth Reddy Ane Nenu” — a phrase that resonated in the crisp winter air — set off collective euphoria among the eagerly waiting masses on a delightfully chilly day. The cheers soared to the heavens when the name of Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, was announced during the swearing-in ceremony.

The LB Stadium provided a majestic backdrop for the unfolding spectacle, as “Praja Prabhutvam” was ceremoniously ushered in on Thursday, destined to be etched in the memories of all who were present.

Congress supporters at the swearing-in ceremony of A Revanth Reddy as Telangana Chief Minister at L B Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

In this monumental transfer of constitutional power, the atmosphere crackled with anticipation, drawing individuals from diverse walks of life who willingly and ardently converged, adorned in the iconic white attire of the Congress, sans the Khadi, at the stadium.

The crowd erupted in joy, swirling their shawls and swaying to the rhythm of the popular tune — “Mudu Rangula Jenda Etthi”. The authorities intentionally played this melody multiple times to rouse the crowd further.

(From left) Family members of Revanth Reddy on the dais; Congress supporters attend the swearing-in ceremony at LB Stadium; the chief minister blesses Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) after the latter takes oath as a member of the Cabinet in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

As all paths converged at LB Stadium on Thursday. There was a brief delay in the swearing-in, as chief minister-designate A Revanth Reddy and his esteemed guests, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, were ensnared in vehicular traffic. The delayed arrival of the CM-designate underscored the undeniable impact of the collective fervour of the people, eager to witness the formation of a Congress government. The sense of accomplishment the people felt at the venue reminded one of the heady days after the creation of Telangana.

Coincidentally, Sonia, who is revered as Telangana Talli, arrived at the venue alongside Revanth, acknowledging the people’s cheers. The audience vied to capture glimpses of Congress’s top leaders, including Sonia, Rahul, and Revanth, using their mobile phones.VIPs and family members of the newly sworn-in ministers sat shoulder to shoulder with the common public in the stadium. In alignment with the ‘Praja Prabhutvam’ ethos, the Hyderabad police chief Sandeep Shandilya elevated friendly policing by sitting among citizens who sought a selfie, epitomising the spirit of the momentous occasion.

