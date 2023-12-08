Home States Telangana

Telangana: 16 fall sick after eating mid-day meals at govt school in Borgaon village

Published: 08th December 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mid day meals

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: As many as 16 students complained of stomach ache after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in Borgaon village on Thursday. The students, four of whom vomitted, were initially taken to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) and later transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad.

Following treatment, 12 students recovered, while four continue to experience health problems. Officials said that the four students are expected to be discharged on Friday.

District Educational Officer (DEO) N Durga Prasad reported that a total of 175 students consumed the mid-day meals and students started complaining around 4 pm.

Dr Prathima Raj, superintendent of GGH Nizamabad, said that the 12 students are now in stable condition, while the remaining four are dealing with diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

“Treatment is being provided, and a decision on discharge will be made on Friday after observing the students,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Nizamabad urban MLA-elect Dhanpal Suryanarayana Guptha visited GGH Nizamabad and interacted with the students. He accused officials of providing contaminated food to the students.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, and parents were not informed until 5 pm, he alleged.

stomach ache food poisoning Borgaon village mid day meals

