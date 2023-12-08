Telangana: 53K farmers suffer crop damage across 82.1K acres

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A total of 53,307 farmers suffered crop damage across 82,191 acres of land, a report submitted by the Khammam agriculture officials revealed. The damage occurred during the recent rains in the state, Joint Director of Agriculture S Vijaya Nirmala told the media on Thursday.

According to the report, paddy was damaged in 59,307 acres, while chilli, maize and cotton were damaged in 17,267 acres, 5,262 acres and 348 acres respectively. This unexpected crop damage has created havoc in the district. Small and marginal farmers are now worrying about how they would be able to overcome these losses.

Meanwhile, K Ramaiah, a farmer from Julurpad, urged the government to rescue them. A huge loss was incurred in Kothagudem district too but the officials delayed the estimation of crop damage. Aswaraopet, Dammapet and other mandals have also faced huge losses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM: A total of 53,307 farmers suffered crop damage across 82,191 acres of land, a report submitted by the Khammam agriculture officials revealed. The damage occurred during the recent rains in the state, Joint Director of Agriculture S Vijaya Nirmala told the media on Thursday. According to the report, paddy was damaged in 59,307 acres, while chilli, maize and cotton were damaged in 17,267 acres, 5,262 acres and 348 acres respectively. This unexpected crop damage has created havoc in the district. Small and marginal farmers are now worrying about how they would be able to overcome these losses. Meanwhile, K Ramaiah, a farmer from Julurpad, urged the government to rescue them. A huge loss was incurred in Kothagudem district too but the officials delayed the estimation of crop damage. Aswaraopet, Dammapet and other mandals have also faced huge losses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp