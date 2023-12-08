Telangana CM Revanth rejects Transco CMD’s resignation, review meeting on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his anger over officials for not divulging facts related to power sector during the previous regime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed them to come with all the details for Friday’s review meeting.

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth presided over the first Cabinet meeting, during which he mainly focused on two issues — power and finance.

He instructed the officials not to accept the resignation of TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao.

He also directed the officials concerned to summon Prabhakar Rao to the review meeting on Friday.

According to sources, Revanth felt that a conspiracy was hatched to push the power sector into crisis in the state.

The officials reportedly told the chief minister that the total debts of the power sector were at `85,000 crore.

Prabhakar Rao, who was close to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, submitted his resignation after the BRS was defeated in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

TSNPDCL CMD quits

Meanwhile, TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao submitted his resignation on Thursday.

