Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth rejects Transco CMD’s resignation, review meeting on Friday

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth presided over the first Cabinet meeting, during which he mainly focused on two issues — power and finance.

Published: 08th December 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

RevanthReddy

A Revanth Reddy visited the Secretariat and completed the formalities after being sworn in as the chief minister of Telangana on December 7, 2023. (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his anger over officials for not divulging facts related to power sector during the previous regime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed them to come with all the details for Friday’s review meeting.

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth presided over the first Cabinet meeting, during which he mainly focused on two issues — power and finance.

He instructed the officials not to accept the resignation of TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao.

He also directed the officials concerned to summon Prabhakar Rao to the review meeting on Friday.

According to sources, Revanth felt that a conspiracy was hatched to push the power sector into crisis in the state.

The officials reportedly told the chief minister that the total debts of the power sector were at `85,000 crore.

Prabhakar Rao, who was close to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, submitted his resignation after the BRS was defeated in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

TSNPDCL CMD quits

Meanwhile, TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao submitted his resignation on Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp