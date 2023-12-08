Telangana: ECI announces special summary revision of photo electoral rolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date and the schedule has been fixed in the state.

As per the schedule, re-arrangements of polling stations, removal of discrepancies in electoral rolls, EPICs, improvement of image quality of photographs, identification of gaps and finalising the strategy and timeline to bridge such gaps, preparation of supplements and integrated draft roll with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date will be done from December 20 to January 5.

Publication of the integrated draft electoral rolls will take place on January 6, 2024. Period for filing claims and objections is from January 6 to 22. Disposal of claims and objections should be completed by February 2. Checking of health parameters and obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication and updating database and printing of supplements should be completed by February 6.Final publication of electoral roll is February 8.

All eligible citizens, who are attaining the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2024, and those missed to enroll themselves on earlier occasions can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections. House to house visits will be done by the BLOs with a pre-filled BLO register containing the details of existing electors in their respective party and to get the details verified from the head of the family.

