Telangana: Free bus travel for women, Rs 10L Aarogyasri scheme benefits from Dec 9

HYDERABAD: Soon after taking oath as the chief minister, A Revanth Reddy held the first Cabinet meeting of the Congress government on Thursday.

The Cabinet decided to implement two out of the six guarantees that the Congress announced for the people of Telangana in its manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls.

The two guarantees — free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the State and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme which provides Rs 10 lakh assistance to the beneficiaries — will be launched on December 9, the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The chief minister held a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned to discuss modalities for implementation of these two guarantees.

Addressing the media after the meeting, ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Cabinet has also decided to bring out a white paper on the financial status of the State with all the details of income and expenditure of the previous government.

In that regard, the Cabinet sought details from all the wings of the Finance department and those include the quantum of money spent and how far it reached the people. It also directed the department to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

“24x7 power supply for all sectors, including industrial, agriculture and domestic, would be the state government’s top priority,” Sridhar Babu said, adding that officials would be asked to give a detailed report on the power situation in the state from 2014 onwards.

“Detailed discussions on implementation the other four guarantees — Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu and Yuva Vikasam — would be held in due course of time,” he said and made it clear that all the guarantees will be implemented within 100 days.

Elaborating on 24-hour power supply, Sridhar Babu said: “The previous government had no planning with regard to the power sector. The chief minister will hold a review meeting on the power sector on Friday as well as on the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which assures 200 units of free electricity for all households.”

The newly-elected MLAs will take oath on December 9. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will appoint a Protem Speaker to administer oath to members. This will be followed by election of Assembly Speaker and address by the Governor.

Abhaya Hastam & six guarantees

In the run-up to 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress promised to implement six guarantees under Abhaya Hastam scheme.

Here are details:

Mahalakshmi scheme includes monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for woman head of families, free bus travel for women statewide and LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500

Rythu Bharosa promises Rs 15,000 per year for farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 for farm labourers and a Rs 500 bonus for paddy crops

Yuva Vikasam encompasses the provision of Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh for students pursuing their education, including UG and PG courses, along with the establishment of a Telangana International School in every mandal

Indiramma Indlu scheme aims to provide house plots to the landless and Rs 5 lakh assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless as well as 250 sq yards of land for all Telangana movement activists

Gruha Jyothi promises free electricity for up to 200 units for every household

Cheyutha scheme commits to providing a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to the elderly and Rs 10 lakh in Rajiv Aarogyasri (health) insurance

