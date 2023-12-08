Telangana HC tells water board to clear sewer lines at Santosh Dhaba

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued an interim order directing GHMC and HMWS&SB to conduct a joint inspection for a comprehensive resolution of the drainage issue near Santosh Dabha. The direction was given after the GHMC commissioner and the standing council of the civic body proposed an inspection.

Santosh Dhaba had previously initiated a civil suit seeking an injunction from the HC against the department which was trying to prevent access to its premises due to the persistent drainage problem.

The advocate for the petitioner raised concerns over a letter issued by HMWS&SB, directing the Agiary Trust to bear approximately Rs 61,00,000 cost for the repairs.

The advocate presented recent photographs to the court depicting stagnant, contaminated water within the temple compound, clarifying that the drainage pipe in question was not under the main Santosh Dhaba but beneath an encroached extended kitchen room/semi-finished room.

In response to HMWS&SB’s contention that aging sewerage lines are unable to handle the increased size of the Parsi community in the Agiary compound, the petitioner said that the Parsi community is diminishing in size.

The HMWS&SB was also directed to clear the sewerage lines in the compound twice daily using a high-pressure sewer cleaning machine and maintain a register for the same. The court expects both departments to provide updates on the inspection outcome and propose a permanent solution during the hearing on December 20.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued an interim order directing GHMC and HMWS&SB to conduct a joint inspection for a comprehensive resolution of the drainage issue near Santosh Dabha. The direction was given after the GHMC commissioner and the standing council of the civic body proposed an inspection. Santosh Dhaba had previously initiated a civil suit seeking an injunction from the HC against the department which was trying to prevent access to its premises due to the persistent drainage problem. The advocate for the petitioner raised concerns over a letter issued by HMWS&SB, directing the Agiary Trust to bear approximately Rs 61,00,000 cost for the repairs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The advocate presented recent photographs to the court depicting stagnant, contaminated water within the temple compound, clarifying that the drainage pipe in question was not under the main Santosh Dhaba but beneath an encroached extended kitchen room/semi-finished room. In response to HMWS&SB’s contention that aging sewerage lines are unable to handle the increased size of the Parsi community in the Agiary compound, the petitioner said that the Parsi community is diminishing in size. The HMWS&SB was also directed to clear the sewerage lines in the compound twice daily using a high-pressure sewer cleaning machine and maintain a register for the same. The court expects both departments to provide updates on the inspection outcome and propose a permanent solution during the hearing on December 20. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp