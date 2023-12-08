Telangana: Site of 1981 Indervelly massacre to get memorial park

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: After decades of waiting, the Indervelly massacre site will finally receive a proper memorial park, aptly named “Sruthi Vanam”. This development comes 42 years after the tragic incident where the police opened fire on a gathering of Gond Adivasis, killing 20 and injuring many others.

The Revanth Reddy-led state government issued orders on Thursday allocating one-acre government land for the memorial park. Meanwhile, the revenue department has issued preliminary notification inviting objections or suggestions to the proposal to form a new revenue village in Akkampeta from existing Peddapur village in Atmakur mandal of Hanumakonda District.

Revanth, during a recent public meeting in Indervelly mandal, assured the people that if the Congress is voted to power, it will undertake measures to construct the Smruthi Vanam.

District Collector Rahul Raj, following the government’s instructions, visited the site and held a gram sabha to obtain necessary approvals.

The gram panchayat passed a resolution approving the establishment of the park on the identified land.“This is a long-awaited justice for the victims and their families,” said Attram Bhjanga Rao, president of the Human Rights Forum.

The government has also instructed the district collector to submit a report on the construction progress of houses in Jodeghat, the native village of tribal leader Kumurambheem. This development marks a significant step towards acknowledging and honouring the victims of the Indervelly massacre.

The Sruthi Vanam will serve as a reminder of the injustices faced by the Adivasi community and a symbol of their struggle for their rights.

