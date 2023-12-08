Who will become the BRSLP leader?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The immediate task before the BRS is to elect its Legislature Party leader. It is more than likely that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may not take up the responsibility and might ask someone to lead the party in the Assembly.

As KCR is president of the BRS, he might want someone else to lead the party.

There is speculation in the party that Kadiyam Srihari, who was elected from Station Ghanpur, might become the leader of the party as he is a senior politician with knowledge of the ins and outs of the Assembly proceedings.

KCR will take a call on this once the Assembly session is called. First, the newly-elected MLAs have to take oath and after that, the question of who would lead them arises.

For the moment, the party is understood to be weighing its options on the BRS Legislature Party leader.

It is also said that KCR might ask KT Rama Rao or T Harish Rao to take up the responsibility. If either of them takes up the responsibility, it would work as a tonic for the BRS cadre whose morale has plummeted after the drubbing the party suffered in the elections.

But appointing Rama Rao as the BRSLP leader might not be appropriate since he is already the working president of the BRS.

The party cadre hopes that Harish will be given the responsibility so that he could infuse new vigour into the sinews of the activists.Party leaders are of the view that both Kadiyam Srihari and Harish fit the bill. Eatala Rajender led the party in the Assembly in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling Congress is also keenly watching who from the BRS would don the role of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

