Burguda Tribal students seek action against principal

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Students of the Tribal Welfare Residential College in Burguda of Asifabad mandal on Friday staged a protest in front of the collector’s office in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, accusing principal Divya Rani of harassment and demanding her immediate suspension.

The students began their protest in the college premises and then walked the two km distance to the collector’s office in a procession, where they continued their protest against the principal.

The students expressed their grievances against Divya Rani, saying that the principal has been neglecting cleanliness within the college. They said that despite repeated appeals, the principal ignored their concerns. When they tried to raise their concerns with the tribal welfare department regional commissioner during his visit, the principal stopped them, the students alleged.

According to the protesters, Divya Rani imposed strict instructions, including dictating where and when they could eat in the dining hall which they alleged was not maintained properly. The students were warned against eating outside the hall though it was unclean, they alleged.

The principal targeted teachers who supported the students, the protesters said, adding that they were unable to lodge a complaint as they did not have cell phones and also did not have the contact information of higher officials.

Asifabad DSP Venkat Ramanna and the police reached the protest site and assured the students that the matter would be brought to the attention of higher officials. Reassured, the students returned to the college.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: Students of the Tribal Welfare Residential College in Burguda of Asifabad mandal on Friday staged a protest in front of the collector’s office in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, accusing principal Divya Rani of harassment and demanding her immediate suspension. The students began their protest in the college premises and then walked the two km distance to the collector’s office in a procession, where they continued their protest against the principal. The students expressed their grievances against Divya Rani, saying that the principal has been neglecting cleanliness within the college. They said that despite repeated appeals, the principal ignored their concerns. When they tried to raise their concerns with the tribal welfare department regional commissioner during his visit, the principal stopped them, the students alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the protesters, Divya Rani imposed strict instructions, including dictating where and when they could eat in the dining hall which they alleged was not maintained properly. The students were warned against eating outside the hall though it was unclean, they alleged. The principal targeted teachers who supported the students, the protesters said, adding that they were unable to lodge a complaint as they did not have cell phones and also did not have the contact information of higher officials. Asifabad DSP Venkat Ramanna and the police reached the protest site and assured the students that the matter would be brought to the attention of higher officials. Reassured, the students returned to the college. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp