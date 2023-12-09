Congress asks Telangana HC to order CBI probe into Medigadda barrage sinking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC vice-president G Niranjan on Friday filed a PIL, requesting the Telangana High Court to direct the CBI to investigate the sinking of the Medigadda barrage and the transfer of the case registered at Mahadevapura police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to the central investigating agency.

The petitioner urged the court to take necessary action on the representation submitted to the authorities, directing the Union of India and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to initiate action and register a criminal case under Section 41(b) of Chapter X of the Dam Safety Act 2021. He also sought a thorough inquiry into the issue, urging the National Disaster Management Authority to implement safety measures at Medigadda and other connected barrages to prevent loss of life and property.

In his petition, Niranjan said that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, costing an estimated Rs 1,25,000 crore,was executed by obtaining a loan of about Rs 86,064 crore from various public sector banks and financial institutions. As of November 16,2021, Rs 86,064 crore were sanctioned and Rs 59,539 crore disbursed by the banks to the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited. The corporation reportedly spent around Rs 80,000 crore on the project, the PIL said.

The NDSA’s report revealed that there was no inspection or maintenance of the key components of the dam since its commissioning in 2019-20, leading to the sinking of the piers, the PIL said, urging the court to order a comprehensive investigation by the CBI.

