K Chandrasekhar Rao falls, stable after hip surgery

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a successful hip replacement surgery following a fall in the bathroom at his farmhouse at Erravalli in the wee hours of Friday. The government arranged a green channel to shift him to hospital and also deputed an IAS officer to supervise the treatment. KCR’s health condition after the surgery was said to be stable.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted: “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.” AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too enquired about KCR’s health condition.

As per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Health and Family Welfare department secretary visited the hospital to enquire about the health of KCR. The HM&FW secretary, on behalf of the chief minister conveyed to the management of the hospital that the best care should be provided to KCR.

BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, visited the hospital. Harish appealed to BRS cadre not to come to the hospital to see KCR.Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy also visited the hospital and met KCR.

A health bulletin issued by Yashoda Hospital after the surgery stated: "Chandrasekhar Rao has undergone the planned operation of left total hip replacement. He has tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure. He is presently recuperating. The usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks".

