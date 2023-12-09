Petition against ready-mix unit: Telangana HC for fair hearing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Friday directed Banda Karuna and seven others who had filed a petition raising concern over consent being accorded to a company to establish a read-mix cement unit, to approach the environmental engineer, Rangareddy district.

The petitioners had moved court alleging that the consent given by the Rangareddy district collector was illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The collector had granted consent to Sree Tirumala RMC to establish the ready-mix unit at Quthbullapur.

The bench, in its orders, directed the environmental engineer to allow the petitioners to submit additional documents supporting their claims and said that the entire proceedings should be videographed and the records made available for the court. The bench also said that Sree Tirumala RMC should also be given an opportunity to present its case before any final decision is made.

