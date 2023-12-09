Post cyclone in Telangana, farmers demand compensation for crop damage

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district are urging the newly elected Congress government to provide compensation for the damage caused to their crops by Cyclone Michaung. More than 70,000 farmers across two districts are facing losses due to crop damage caused by the cyclone.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, crops like paddy, banana, chilli, cotton, red and green gram, black gram, and maize suffered damage in 82,191 acres of land, affecting 53,903 farmers in Khammam district alone, along with approximately 13,000 acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In Khammam, 59,307 acres of paddy plantations were affected. Chilli crops suffered damage in 18,000 acres.

Farmers demanded the government provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for paddy, chilli, cotton, and other crops, and Rs 1 lakh per acre for banana crops.N Siva Krishna, a farmer from Sattupalli, said, “We invested Rs 15,000 per acre, cultivated in five acres, but the cyclone caused the crop to fall.”

B Sudhakar Reddy, a farmer from Kandukur village, shared, “I cultivated vegetables in 2.5 acres, but due to the cyclone, the crops were damaged, leaving my family in distress.”Various crops such as vegetables, banana, papaya, guava, and others faced damage, causing anxiety for farmers who rely on them for their livelihoods.

Kanuku Venkateswarlu, a farmer from Narasapuram in Kothagudem district, expressed disappointment as his paddy crop, cultivated in four acres, was ready for harvest but was destroyed by the cyclone.

Reminding the Congress government that farmers voted for the party with the expectation that it would address their problems and difficulties, he appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide compensation for all damaged crops.B Rambabu, the president of the District Rythu Sangham, appealed to the government to address the issue and ensure that farmers do not endure further hardships.

