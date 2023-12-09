Telanagana ministers start lobbying for plum portfolios

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of ministers beginning to lobby for plum portfolios, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Friday where he will discuss the issue of allocation of departments with the Congress top brass.

Revanth had another purpose too for visiting Delhi — he tendered his resignation as Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri on Friday as he has now taken over as chief minister of the state.

On Thursday, Revanth and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took oath and 10 other Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers at LB Stadium.

Seniors including Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are said to be seeking MAUD, Revenue, Industries and Home, which are considered key portfolios.

Some ministers are persuading top leaders in Delhi to assign them two important departments each like Revenue & Home, MAUD and Industries, while a few even want a bouquet of three departments like MAUD, Industries and Information Technology.One minister is reportedly lobbying for Home and also another key portfolio. The chief minister is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi or KC Venugopal to finalise the portfolios of his ministers.

Revanth is also expected to broach the issue of filling the remaining berths in the Cabinet. Senior leaders including Bodhan MLA P Sudharshan Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Mancherial legislator K Premsagar Rao are expecting Cabinet berths.On the other hand, former minister Mohammad Shabbir Ali and Feroz Khan, who both suffered defeats in the recent elections, want to be taken into the Cabinet through the MLC route.

