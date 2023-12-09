Telangana govt to release white paper on power sector soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is expected to release a white paper soon on the status of the power sector in the state.

This decision was reportedly taken at a review meeting on the Energy department chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday.

The chief minister, who made it clear that he is unhappy with the performance of the Energy department, held a thorough review on Friday. During the review, the officials gave a PowerPoint presentation.

According to sources, the chief minister also discussed the implementation of providing 200 units of power free of cost to the people, one of six guarantees of the Congress and part of the party’s election manifesto. According to sources, the officials informed the chief minister during the PowerPoint presentation that the free power scheme would cost around Rs 4,000 crore per year.

The officials, according to sources, informed the chief minister that the total debts of the power sector were around Rs 81,000 crore. The accumulated losses to Discoms were around Rs 50,000 crore, they reportedly said. The officials informed that the amount spent on purchasing power in the last nine and half years was around Rs 30,000 crore.

Besides, the power utility was paying around Rs 1,300 crore every month towards interest on the loans and principal amount.Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Secretary to the chief minister V Sheshadri, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, CMDs of SPDCL and NPDCL were present.

‘No invite’

Though the State government had directed TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao to be present at the review meeting, he did not attend. Prabhakar Rao said that he had no invite to the meeting. He said that he would definitely attend the meeting convened by the chief minister, if he was invited.

Power supply to Jeevan reddy mall in Armoor to stay disconnected

Nizamabad:

The power supply to Jeevan Reddy Mall, located in Armoor town, Nizamabad district, reportedly owned by the family of former BRS MLA, remains disconnected as of Friday evening. Despite receiving a payment of Rs 50 lakh, the NPDCL officials have confirmed that the full outstanding amount of Rs 2.5 crore needs to be settled for the power to be restored. The decision to cut the power supply was taken earlier on Friday in an effort to collect the pending electricity bills. While the NPDCL officials acknowledged receiving the payment, they clarified that it was not yet reflected in their accounts and lacked any official confirmation. As of now, the officials are expecting further information regarding the payment on Saturday. However, they have made it clear that the power supply will be restored only after the entire due amount is cleared. This has left the mall without electricity, causing inconvenience to its tenants and customers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is expected to release a white paper soon on the status of the power sector in the state. This decision was reportedly taken at a review meeting on the Energy department chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday. The chief minister, who made it clear that he is unhappy with the performance of the Energy department, held a thorough review on Friday. During the review, the officials gave a PowerPoint presentation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the chief minister also discussed the implementation of providing 200 units of power free of cost to the people, one of six guarantees of the Congress and part of the party’s election manifesto. According to sources, the officials informed the chief minister during the PowerPoint presentation that the free power scheme would cost around Rs 4,000 crore per year. The officials, according to sources, informed the chief minister that the total debts of the power sector were around Rs 81,000 crore. The accumulated losses to Discoms were around Rs 50,000 crore, they reportedly said. The officials informed that the amount spent on purchasing power in the last nine and half years was around Rs 30,000 crore. Besides, the power utility was paying around Rs 1,300 crore every month towards interest on the loans and principal amount.Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Secretary to the chief minister V Sheshadri, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, CMDs of SPDCL and NPDCL were present. ‘No invite’ Though the State government had directed TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao to be present at the review meeting, he did not attend. Prabhakar Rao said that he had no invite to the meeting. He said that he would definitely attend the meeting convened by the chief minister, if he was invited. Power supply to Jeevan reddy mall in Armoor to stay disconnected Nizamabad: The power supply to Jeevan Reddy Mall, located in Armoor town, Nizamabad district, reportedly owned by the family of former BRS MLA, remains disconnected as of Friday evening. Despite receiving a payment of Rs 50 lakh, the NPDCL officials have confirmed that the full outstanding amount of Rs 2.5 crore needs to be settled for the power to be restored. The decision to cut the power supply was taken earlier on Friday in an effort to collect the pending electricity bills. While the NPDCL officials acknowledged receiving the payment, they clarified that it was not yet reflected in their accounts and lacked any official confirmation. As of now, the officials are expecting further information regarding the payment on Saturday. However, they have made it clear that the power supply will be restored only after the entire due amount is cleared. This has left the mall without electricity, causing inconvenience to its tenants and customers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp