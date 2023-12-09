Ten get threat calls from spoofed number of MLA-elect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two cases have been filed by Malkajgiri and Neredmet corporators regarding threatening calls received from a spoofed mobile number of BRS MLA-elect Marri Rajashekar Reddy from Malkajgiri segment.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.It is suspected that the followers of the Congress MLA candidate for the segment, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who lost the seat, might be behind these acts.

Neredmet Inspector Shiva Kumar said that the complaint was filed by the corporator’s husband, Upender Reddy, who received the threatening call. Cases have been registered under charges of impersonation, making threats, intentional insults, and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Rajashekar Reddy said, “I have learned that over 10 members have received spoofed calls impersonating me. Corporators receiving threatening calls in the name of a politician is a serious matter. The police have assured that action will be taken against the accused. All the victims were personally acquainted with me.”

