Home States Telangana

Ten get threat calls from spoofed number of MLA-elect

It is suspected that the followers of the Congress MLA candidate for the segment, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who lost the seat, might be behind these acts.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

hoax call

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two cases have been filed by Malkajgiri and Neredmet corporators regarding  threatening calls received from a spoofed mobile number of BRS MLA-elect Marri Rajashekar Reddy from Malkajgiri segment.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.It is suspected that the followers of the Congress MLA candidate for the segment, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who lost the seat, might be behind these acts.

Neredmet Inspector Shiva Kumar said that the complaint was filed by the corporator’s husband, Upender Reddy, who received the threatening call. Cases have been registered under charges of impersonation, making threats, intentional insults, and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Rajashekar Reddy said, “I have learned that over 10 members have received spoofed calls impersonating me. Corporators receiving threatening calls in the name of a politician is a serious matter. The police have assured that action will be taken against the accused. All the victims were personally acquainted with me.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Marri Rajashekar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp