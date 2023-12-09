TSRTC set to implement free travel for women in the state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the State Cabinet took a decision to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that women and transgenders, who are domiciled in Telangana, can avail free travel service in its buses from 2 pm on Saturday.

Addressing the media on Friday, TSRTC vice-chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar informed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will officially launch the scheme at the Assembly premises at 1.30 pm on Saturday.

Beneficiaries of the scheme can travel anywhere within the borders of the state free-of-cost in Palle Velugu and Express buses. The scheme can also be availed on city ordinary and Metro Express services plying in Hyderabad. There will be no limit in terms of mileage, VC Sajjanar informed.

Any ID proof which can confirm domicile status must be presented to the bus conductor to avail the scheme, he added.As per a Government Order (GO) issued on Friday, the State government will reimburse the ticket fares to the TSRTC.

He said that the TSRTC is fully prepared to implement the scheme. “Virtual meetings were held twice on Friday morning and afternoon with nearly 40,000 drivers and conductors performing duties at the field level. We explained to them the free bus travel guidelines,” he said.He requested everyone to cooperate with the TSRTC staff to make the scheme a success.

