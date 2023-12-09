Will AICC opt to change TPCC chief?

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With A Revanth Reddy taking charge as the chief minister following the resounding victory of the Congress in the recently-concluded elections, the discussion in political circles has veered to who will succeed him as the TPCC president.

It is being speculated that as Revanth will be fully occupied with his responsibilities as the chief minister, the reins of the party would most probably be given to another leader.

There are many precedents that give credence to this speculation. For instance, while Siddaramaiah heads the government, it is DK Shivakumar who heads the party in Karnataka.

There were ample instances in the history of Telugu politics as well. During YS Rajasekhar Reddy tenure as chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, D Srinivas and K Keshava Rao served as APCC presidents. Likewise, during N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s stint as chief minister, Botsa Satyanarayana served as the APCC president.

Given its recent history, it is speculated that there could be a change of guard of the TPCC very soon. It is learnt that during the negotiations with the party high command, some of the key leaders who were sworn in as ministers along with Revanth have demanded the PCC chief’s post.Apart from the ministers, some senior leaders who unsuccessfully contested in the election are also trying their best to clinch the coveted post.

AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, TPCC campaign committee committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir are the front-runners from the list who unsuccessfully contested the elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar too are learnt to be expecting the position.

The argument put forth by these leaders is “balancing the social equation’, the caste composition, in the party as well as the government. Sources said that Sampath Kumar’s argument is that as two leaders from Mala community were given important posts such Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker, the TPCC chief’s post should be given to Madiga. Meanwhile, BC leaders seek the post saying that they were “not given” important positions either in the party or government.

However, in the light of Lok Sabha elections which would be held in less than six months, it remains to be seen whether the party high command would continue with Revanth, who successfully led the party to victory in the Assembly elections, or find a new face.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With A Revanth Reddy taking charge as the chief minister following the resounding victory of the Congress in the recently-concluded elections, the discussion in political circles has veered to who will succeed him as the TPCC president. It is being speculated that as Revanth will be fully occupied with his responsibilities as the chief minister, the reins of the party would most probably be given to another leader. There are many precedents that give credence to this speculation. For instance, while Siddaramaiah heads the government, it is DK Shivakumar who heads the party in Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were ample instances in the history of Telugu politics as well. During YS Rajasekhar Reddy tenure as chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, D Srinivas and K Keshava Rao served as APCC presidents. Likewise, during N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s stint as chief minister, Botsa Satyanarayana served as the APCC president. Given its recent history, it is speculated that there could be a change of guard of the TPCC very soon. It is learnt that during the negotiations with the party high command, some of the key leaders who were sworn in as ministers along with Revanth have demanded the PCC chief’s post.Apart from the ministers, some senior leaders who unsuccessfully contested in the election are also trying their best to clinch the coveted post. AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, TPCC campaign committee committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir are the front-runners from the list who unsuccessfully contested the elections. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar too are learnt to be expecting the position. The argument put forth by these leaders is “balancing the social equation’, the caste composition, in the party as well as the government. Sources said that Sampath Kumar’s argument is that as two leaders from Mala community were given important posts such Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker, the TPCC chief’s post should be given to Madiga. Meanwhile, BC leaders seek the post saying that they were “not given” important positions either in the party or government. However, in the light of Lok Sabha elections which would be held in less than six months, it remains to be seen whether the party high command would continue with Revanth, who successfully led the party to victory in the Assembly elections, or find a new face. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp