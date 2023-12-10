Bhatti to officials: Focus on revenue generation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Saturday asked officials of the Finance department to explore avenues to generate additional financial resources in order to implement the six guarantees of the Congress government.

The finance minister chaired his first review meeting on Finance at the Secretariat on Saturday, along with special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao. Stating that the success of the government would depend on the performance of the Finance department, Vikramarka directed the officials to work for the implementation of six guarantees wholeheartedly.

He said that though he was aware that the State’s borrowings had touched the Rs 5 lakh crore mark, he took the Finance portfolio as a challenge. He termed the populist schemes announced by the Congress as an investment in developing human resources.

The State government on Saturday launched two of the six guarantees the Congress had made during the election. Augmenting the State’s financial resources would help the government implement the remaining four guarantees, Vikramarka said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Saturday asked officials of the Finance department to explore avenues to generate additional financial resources in order to implement the six guarantees of the Congress government. The finance minister chaired his first review meeting on Finance at the Secretariat on Saturday, along with special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao. Stating that the success of the government would depend on the performance of the Finance department, Vikramarka directed the officials to work for the implementation of six guarantees wholeheartedly. He said that though he was aware that the State’s borrowings had touched the Rs 5 lakh crore mark, he took the Finance portfolio as a challenge. He termed the populist schemes announced by the Congress as an investment in developing human resources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The State government on Saturday launched two of the six guarantees the Congress had made during the election. Augmenting the State’s financial resources would help the government implement the remaining four guarantees, Vikramarka said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp