BJP vote share doubled in Telangana, says Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that BJP’s vote share doubled in the state and it was evident in the recently held elections.The former Huzurabad MLA said that the BJP retained deposits in 46 segments in the Assembly elections, and stood second in 19 constituencies.Rajender exuded confidence that BJP will win more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Rajender said that the party’s Assembly seats improved from one to eight in a span of five years. Rajender who contested against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel in the recent Assembly polls and lost added that 36 lakh voters reposed their trust in the BJP.

