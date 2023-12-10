Home States Telangana

BJP vote share doubled in Telangana, says Eatala

Rajender exuded confidence that BJP will win more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 10th December 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. (Photo | Express)

BJP leader Eatala Rajender. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that BJP’s vote share doubled in the state and it was evident in the recently held elections.The former Huzurabad MLA said that the BJP retained deposits in 46 segments in the Assembly elections, and stood second in 19 constituencies.Rajender exuded confidence that BJP will win more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Rajender said that the party’s Assembly seats improved from one to eight in a span of five years. Rajender who contested against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel in the recent Assembly polls and lost added that 36 lakh voters reposed their trust in the BJP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp