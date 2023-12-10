Home States Telangana

Congress government in Telangana in no hurry to expand Cabinet

However, picking a Cabinet minister from Hyderabad will be tough for the party as there are no senior leaders with prior ministerial experience or two terms as MLAs.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy waves the party flag at Gandhi Bhavan amidst a huge number of supporters in Hyderabad following the Telangana Assembly election results | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the allocation of portfolios, the focus has shifted to Cabinet expansion as six berths remain vacant. Congress insiders say that the party leadership is in no hurry to undertake the exercise as it wants the existing Cabinet to settle and thoroughly review the situation across all departments before any new appointments are made. The consensus is that the Cabinet needs time to streamline its operations before considering further additions.

Party leaders indicated that the government may take its time, keeping the expansion on hold by two months or more. Though a person can serve as a Cabinet minister for six months without being a member of either House — the Assembly or the Council — there are discussions that some leaders who faced defeat in the recent elections may be accommodated after being made MLCs.

Sources pointed out that there is currently no representation from four districts — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad. There is also no leader from the minority community in the Cabinet as all such candidates faced defeats.

From Nizamabad, Bodhan MLA P Sudharshan Reddy is eyeing a Cabinet berth. From Adilabad, three senior leaders — K Premsagar Rao, Vivek Vekantaswamy and Vinod Venkataswamy — are vying for a spot in the Cabinet. From Rangareddy, senior MLA Malreddy Rangareddy has expressed his desire for a Cabinet post.

However, picking a Cabinet minister from Hyderabad will be tough for the party as there are no senior leaders with prior ministerial experience or two terms as MLAs.Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has retained key portfolios such as Law and Order, MA&UD, and Commercial Tax.

The sources said that Revanth aims to focus on MA&UD, considering it a crucial department. He has also kept Law & Order and Commercial Tax under his control for direct review as they are crucial to revenue generation.

Representation from Hyd

Picking a Cabinet minister from Hyderabad will be a tough task for the party as there are no senior party leaders in the district with prior ministerial experience or someone who has served at least two terms as an MLA

